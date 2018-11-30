Facts

10:04 30.11.2018

Klimkin announces "several packages of serious sanctions" for Russian aggression in Kerch Strait

1 min read
Klimkin announces "several packages of serious sanctions" for Russian aggression in Kerch Strait

Several packages of sanctions against Russia have been prepared because of Russia's aggression in the Kerch Strait, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Several packages of sanctions have been prepared, very serious sanctions. I cannot talk about all the details, but in fact, current sanctions are working against Russia already," he said on the "Right to Power" talk show on Thursday.

The minister also called the refusal of U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "a slap in the face" for the Russian leader.

"He [Putin] draws attention only to those whom he considers strong - the president of the United States," the minister explained.

Tags: #russian_aggression #klimkin
