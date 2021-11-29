Facts

10:34 29.11.2021

Kuleba names three elements of deterring Russian aggression

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba names three elements of restraining Russian aggression - diplomatic, sanctions and military support from Western countries.

"This is much more than just verbal support. We call it a containment package, and this containment package has three elements. The first is a clear political message that is already happening. The second is a set of sanctions or restrictive measures. Russia knows that the West is preparing sanctions, and Moscow will think twice whether they are ready to pay such a price. The third is military support," Kuleba said in an interview with the German newspaper Zeit.

He said that further assistance in arming Ukraine will in no way intensify the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"I categorically reject the idea that arming Ukraine is akin to fomenting a conflict. Russia wants Ukraine to remain weak, so those who reject cooperation with us in the military and defense spheres strengthen Russia's position. We are now engaged in a very active dialogue with various partners who are ready to sell us military equipment and weapons in order to strengthen Ukraine's self-defense capabilities," the minister said.

According to the head of the foreign ministry, some European countries have concluded trade agreements with Ukraine on the supply of military equipment.

"Some EU countries really cooperate with us in the field of military trade on a bilateral basis. Some do not. But weapons are like money, they prefer silence. And therefore I will not dwell on this in detail," Kuleba said.

Tags: #russian_aggression #kuleba
