Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has approved the text of Tomos for the Ukrainian Church, the date of the Unification Bishops' Council will soon be announced by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"A historic decision has been made to create an autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Text of the Tomos on granting independence to the Ukrainian Church has been approved. A decision has also been made to convene the Unification Council. The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will soon announce its date," the head of state said in a video address on Thursday evening.