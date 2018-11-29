Facts

18:06 29.11.2018

Polish FM to visit Kyiv on Nov 30 - Dec 1

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz will pay an official visit to Kyiv on November 30 - December 1, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

According to the press service, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and his Polish colleague will visit the Bykivnia Graves State Historical and Memorial Preserve near Kyiv on December 1.

On the same day, with the participation of ministers, a solemn ceremony will be held in the National Reserve Sophia Kyivska to present the honorary award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland (Pro Dignitate Humane) "For human dignity" to the family of the Ukrainian film director and political prisoner Oleh Sentsov.

In addition, talks are scheduled between the ministers of the two countries, as well as a number of top-level meetings to discuss topical issues in relations between Ukraine and Poland.

During the visit of Czaputowicz, the 9th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Partnership Forum with the participation of foreign ministers will be held, after which they will hold a joint press conference.

