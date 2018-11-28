Ecumenical Patriarchate dissolves archdiocese of Russian Orthodox Church in Western Europe – media

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has decided to dissolve the Russian Orthodox Church Archdiocese in Western Europe, the Orthodoxie newspaper reported on Tuesday.

From informed sources, we learned that the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate made such a decision today at the Phanar.

It says that it was decided to dissolve the Archdiocese of the Russian Orthodox Churches in Western Europe by repealing the Patriarchal tomos of 1999.

On January 22, 1971, the Patriarchate of Constantinople renewed its jurisdiction over the parishes of the former Russian Western European Exarchate, turning it into the Russian Orthodox archdiocese of Western Europe.