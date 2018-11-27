Facts

19:07 27.11.2018

Court arrests 12 sailors from Ukrainian Navy ships detained in Kerch Strait until Jan 25, 2019

Simferopol's Kyivsky District Court has remanded in custody 12 Ukrainian sailors from the Ukrainian Navy ships, which were detained in the Kerch Strait, until January 25, 2019.

The sailors in question are Andriy Oprysko, Serhiy Tsybizov, Yuriy Budzylo, Volodymyr Tereshchenko, Vyktor Bespalchenko, Volodymyr Varymez, Mykhailo Vlasiuk, Bohdan Holovash, Serhiy Chuliba, Vladyslav Kostyshyn, Serhiy Popov, and Roman Mokriak, an Interfax correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Mokriak is the commander of the Berdiansk small armored artillery boat.

The hearings took place in three courtrooms. Three judges considered the imposition of restraint measures.

"A measure of restraint in the form of placement into custody for one month 29 days, in other words, until January 25, 2019, shall be imposed," the judges said, having considered the case files.

Tags: #arrest #court #sailors #kerch
