10:39 27.11.2018

Russia-led occupation forces fire on Ukrainian positions 18 times, two soldiers wounded

1 min read

Russia-led occupation forces mounted 18 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action.

"Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the past day. According to intelligence reports, three occupiers were killed and another three were wounded," the Joint Force Operation's (JFO) press center said in an update published on Facebook at 07:00 Kyiv time on November 27, 2018.

Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the defenders of the town of Krasnohorivka. The villages of Stanytsia Luhanska, Malynove, Vilny, Luhanske, Pivdenne, Verkhniotoretske, Opytne, Pavlopil, Hnutove, Vodiane, and Shyrokyne were also under attack.

The enemy also employed 120-mm mortars against the defenders of Malynove, while 82-mm mortars were used against the Ukrainian fortified positions near Vilny, Luhanske, Opytne, Hnutove, and Vodiane.

"Since Tuesday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked the Ukrainian positions yet," the JFO report said.

Tags: #russia #jfo
