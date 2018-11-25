Facts

23:36 25.11.2018

Ukraine's Military Cabinet proposes Security and Defense Council consider introduction of martial law – Turchynov

 Ukraine's Military Cabinet has proposed holding a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to declare martial law, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"The Military Cabinet announces that the attack by the Russian military on naval ships is nothing more than an act of military aggression. It is proposed a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council be held to declare martial law," he said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 00:00 on Monday, November 26, Turchynov said.

Tags: #russian_aggression #azov_sea
