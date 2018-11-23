We view Putin's visit to Crimea as gross violation of intl law – Poroshenko

Ukraine condemns Crimea's visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, regards it as a gross violation of international law, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Of course, we view the actions of the Russian president as a brutal violation of international law," Poroshenko told reporters in Kyiv on Friday after meeting with Slovakian President Andrej Kiska, commenting on the visit of the Russian president to Crimea on Friday.

"Crimea will not become Russian because of these visits," he added.