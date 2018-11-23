Facts

15:05 23.11.2018

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

The Verkhovna Rada's chairman Andriy Parubiy has said the Ukrainian parliament will consider laws on state language and decommunization by this year's close.

"I believe we will be able to consider both the law on the state language and the one on decommunization before New Year," Parubiy told reporters in Kyiv on November 23.

As earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine submitted a draft law (No 9310) on renaming the Dnipropetrovsk region into the Dnipro region to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"The decommunization needs to be completed. There should be no place on Ukraine's map for Petrovsky [after which the region is still named now]. Not only was he one of the leaders of the Communist dictatorship, but he also was a co-organizer and executing authority of the Holodomor, genocide of the Ukrainian people," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

