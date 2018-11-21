Polish Senate adopts resolution on Holodomor anniversary in Ukraine

The Senate of Poland has adopted a resolution on the 85th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia has said.

"Today, the Senate of the Republic of Poland has unanimously adopted a resolution on the 85th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine. It is symbolic that this happened precisely on the Day of Dignity and Freedom. Thank you for memory, support and solidarity!" he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"We believe that the dissemination of information about that great tragedy in Europe will contribute to a better understanding of the consequences that led to the communist ideology and totalitarianism," the Polish Senate said on Twitter.