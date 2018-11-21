JFO HQ reports 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day

Over the past day, the militants opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine six times, with no casualties among the Ukrainian soldiers, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The invaders opened fire on the positions of our troops six times. At the same time, the enemy twice used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. ... No casualties reported during hostilities," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"They opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms to attack the defenders of the villages of Krymske, Pisky, Verkhniotoretske, Vodiane, and Lebedynske," it said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, four militants of the illegal armed formations were killed, four more were injured.