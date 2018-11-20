U.S. offers two decommissioned frigates to Ukrainian Navy - Voronchenko

The United States has offered Ukraine two Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates decommissioned by the U.S. Navy, according to Ukrainian Navy Commander Ihor Voronchenko.

"Indeed, we have been offered two Oliver Perry-class frigates decommissioned by the U.S. Navy in 2013-2015," Voronchenko said on Channel 5.

Ukraine will need ships of this type in the future, Voronchenko said. "We are scrutinizing the offer," he added.

"We are considering how the ships will be accepted, what condition they are in, what needs to be done, and how much they will cost. The annual operation costs of such a frigate, including the payroll of the crew and maintenance, stand at approximately $25 million. Judging by the world practices, the cost of a ship amounts to 30% of operational costs. Sixty to seventy percent are spent on maintenance, modernization, and disposal," Voronchenko said.