Facts

13:59 19.11.2018

Ukrainian MPs invite Canadian reps as observers at 2019 elections – Gerashchenko

1 min read
Ukrainian MPs invite Canadian reps as observers at 2019 elections – Gerashchenko

Representatives of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly have met with Canadian colleagues, who were invited as observers to the elections of 2019 in Ukraine, First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, representative of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for a peaceful settlement in Donbas, Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

The parliamentarians discussed the possibility of strengthening the sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with its pseudo-elections, the illegal detention of hostages and political prisoners, and the militarization of the Sea of Azov.

"We also called on Canada to support Ukraine in our struggle against the political project Nord Stream 2," Gerashchenko added.

The first deputy speaker of the parliament noted that Canadian parliamentarians had received an invitation to be observers at the elections of 2019 in Ukraine.

"Particular attention was paid to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the problems of "Women. World. Security" discussion. Canada is in favor of strengthening the role of women in peacemaking processes and operations, and we are taking the same position. And we support all projects aimed at strengthening the role of women in peacemaking processes, supporting women affected by the conflict in Donbas," Gerashchenko said.

Tags: #gerashchenko #canadа
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Peacekeeping mission in Donbas should involve significant number of women – Gerashchenko

UN General Assembly to consider two resolutions in Dec: on human rights violations in Crimea, on militarization of Azov — Gerashchenko

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold special TCG meeting to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold extraordinary meeting of trilateral group to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

Russia completely blocks issue of exchange, release of Ukrainian hostages - Gerashchenko on TCG results

Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

Kyiv at TCG demands access of SMM to entire territory of Donbas, occupied Crimea – Gerashchenko – TCG rep Gerashchenko

Person suspected in assault on Handziuk to receive life-long sentence if he doesn't name contractor

Gerashchenko gets two letters from Sentsov and Sushchenko

LATEST

Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his entourage suspected of laundering UAH 10.3 bln through SmartBank

Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

Klimkin meets with Canadian defense minister, discusses cooperation in defense industry

Klimkin to visit Vienna on Nov 20-21 to attend conference on countering anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism

NGO, human rights groups from different countries oppose election of Russia's representative as president of INTERPOL

Rada's regulations committee says Prosecutor General's request to arrest MP Berezkin unjustified

SBU blocks weapons, ammunition sales scheme organized by ISIL in Ukraine

Ukrainian diplomats expecting results of investigation into attack on Canadian journalist in Kyiv

Defense Ministry completes reforming of structural units – Poltorak

Creation of ECA requires additional UAH 112,000 financing from national budget – MP Dovbenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD