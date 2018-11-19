Ukrainian MPs invite Canadian reps as observers at 2019 elections – Gerashchenko

Representatives of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly have met with Canadian colleagues, who were invited as observers to the elections of 2019 in Ukraine, First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, representative of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for a peaceful settlement in Donbas, Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

The parliamentarians discussed the possibility of strengthening the sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with its pseudo-elections, the illegal detention of hostages and political prisoners, and the militarization of the Sea of Azov.

"We also called on Canada to support Ukraine in our struggle against the political project Nord Stream 2," Gerashchenko added.

The first deputy speaker of the parliament noted that Canadian parliamentarians had received an invitation to be observers at the elections of 2019 in Ukraine.

"Particular attention was paid to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the problems of "Women. World. Security" discussion. Canada is in favor of strengthening the role of women in peacemaking processes and operations, and we are taking the same position. And we support all projects aimed at strengthening the role of women in peacemaking processes, supporting women affected by the conflict in Donbas," Gerashchenko said.