Facts

14:33 17.11.2018

NASA launches Antares rocket created with participation of Ukrainian enterprises

1 min read
NASA launches Antares rocket created with participation of Ukrainian enterprises

The launch of the Antares carrier rocket, created by the American Orbital ATK Corporation with the participation of Ukrainian enterprises, has been carried out from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in the United States, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly has said.

The Antares rocket is a successful example of interaction between the Ukrainian and U.S. space companies in the field of peaceful space exploration, the ambassador said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"Thus, the main construction of the first degree rocket was developed by the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau and manufactured at the Makarov Southern Machine-Building Plant in cooperation with the Ukrainian enterprises Khartron-Arkos, Khartron-UKOM, Rapid, etc. Ukrainian specialists took an active part in the tests of Antares, which were conducted in the United States," Chaly said.

"It is this rocket that should deliver the Cygnus automated cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station," he added.

The ambassador recalled that in June 2018, the American company Orbital ATK, Ukraine's partner in this project, became a division of one of the most powerful defensive corporations in the United States — Northrop Grumman Inc.

Tags: #antares #nasa
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ultrasound tests indicate minor air leak from Soyuz spacecraft after 2nd patch applied

First launch of new Antares rocket scheduled for April 17

LATEST

Donbas people affected by war get EUR 15 mln aid from Pope

Sentsov wins Magnitsky Prize

U.S. confirms its commitment to maintain sanctions against Russia related to its aggression against Ukraine

Moldovan president leading people's confidence ranking

Kyiv to host U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission in 2019 – Klimkin

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss concerns about Ukraine situation

Ukrainian opposition platform nominates Boiko as sole presidential candidate in 2019 - Rabinovych

Turchynov says negotiations with 'Kremlin's puppets' in Donbas impossible

Square near Russian Embassy in Kyiv named after Nemtsov

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 15 vessels entering Crimean ports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD