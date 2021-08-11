Facts

17:49 11.08.2021

Ukraine-U.S. rocket Antares launches spacecraft with cargo for ISS into orbit for second time in 2021

1 min read
Ukraine-U.S. rocket Antares launches spacecraft with cargo for ISS into orbit for second time in 2021

The Ukrainian-American medium-class rocket Antares on August 11 successfully launched a spacecraft with cargo for the International Space Station (ISS) into orbit, this is the second successful launch this year, the Ministry of Strategic Industries said on its website.

The agency noted that the first stage of the rocket was manufactured in Ukraine by order of the main developer of the launch vehicle - Northrop Grumman Corporation.

The developer of the main design of the first stage was Pivdenne design bureau, it was manufactured by Pivdenmash jointly with the Ukrainian enterprises Hartron-ARKOS (Kharkiv), Kyivprylad, Hartron-UCOM (Zaporizhia), Chernihiv Plant of Radio Equipment, and RAPID (Chernihiv).

The ministry clarified that the launch vehicle launched into orbit an automatic cargo transport vehicle Cygnus, on board of which 3,724 kg of NASA payload for the ISS.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky recalled that since 2013, the Antares launch vehicle has already made 15 launches, 14 of which have been successful.

"The Antares project is one of the brightest examples of successful cooperation between Ukrainian and American engineers who managed to quickly create a reliable launch vehicle for delivering payload to the ISS," Urusky said.

Tags: #antares
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:33 17.11.2018
NASA launches Antares rocket created with participation of Ukrainian enterprises

NASA launches Antares rocket created with participation of Ukrainian enterprises

11:27 10.04.2013
First launch of new Antares rocket scheduled for April 17

First launch of new Antares rocket scheduled for April 17

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Germany to discuss guarantees of enforcing obligations under Nord Stream 2 – presidential press secretary

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

Kryschenko resigns from post of Kyiv Police head

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

LATEST

Ukraine, Germany to discuss guarantees of enforcing obligations under Nord Stream 2 – presidential press secretary

Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

Health Ministry negotiating with Moderna to authorize COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine

Cabinet redistributes UAH 70 mln for Presidential University implementation in 2021

Bees Airline launches flights from Kyiv to Samarkand from Aug 30

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

Procedure for passing state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties simplified

Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD