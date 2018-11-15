Cabinet's work on roadmap of integration of internally displaced persons nearing end — Tuka

A roadmap by the government of Ukraine on the integration of internally displaced persons is one of the conditions for receiving the next tranche from the IMF; it will be adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers within two weeks, Heorhiy Tuka, Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, has said.

"The plan of measures that are to be developed by the government in line with a strategy toward the integration of internally displaced persons is one of the conditions for receiving the next tranche from the IMF. It has already been approved at the latest daily briefing of the government under the chairmanship of Pavlo Rozenko," he said, speaking at the international conference named "Paying out Pensions to Internally Displaced Persons in Ukraine: How to Exercise the Constitutional Right to a Pension?" in Kyiv on November 15.

He voiced the belief that the roadmap will be adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers within the next two weeks.