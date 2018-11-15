Ukrainian govt. has no data on real number of IDPs – Tuka

Deputy Minister for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tuka, has said that the government does not have data on the real number of IDPs.

"We have lost control over the real number of internally displaced persons. This does not give us the opportunity to predict further government actions," he said at an international conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said according to estimates by the Donetsk Military Civil Administration, the number of registered people differs from the real number of IDPs by 30-40%.