For Life Party's leader Rabinovich not to run for president of Ukraine

Vadim Rabinovich, an MP and leader of the Za Zhyttia (For Life) party, has announced he will not run for president of Ukraine; however, he will be on the top of his party's list for the elections to the Verkhovna Rada in the fall of 2019.

He made this announcement during a live talk show at 112.Ukraine TV channel on November 15.