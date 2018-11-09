Facts

11:51 09.11.2018

Boiko, Rabinovych sign agreement on creation of Za Zhyttia Opposition Platform

1 min read
Boiko, Rabinovych sign agreement on creation of Za Zhyttia Opposition Platform

Yuriy Boiko, the co-chairman of the Opposition Bloc political party and parliamentary faction of the same name, and Vadym Rabinovych, an independent parliamentarian, leader of the Za Zhyttia (For Life) Party, have signed an agreement to create Za Zhyttia Opposition Platform.

The signing of the relevant document by politicians took place on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Tags: #boiko #opposition #rabinovich
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian Opposition Bloc demands parliamentary speaker's resignation over Hitler remark

Opposition Bloc backs introduction of peacekeepers into Donbas, but insists on talks of Kyiv with ORDLO reps

NACP to check e-declarations of MP Rabinovich and MP Zhurzhia

Boiko declares UAH 535,000 as income for 2017

Opposition Bloc urges intl organizations, embassies to protect Vesti newspaper

Ukraine freezes $144 mln in foreign accounts in 'Boiko's rigs' case – PGO chief

No evidence of Boiko's involvement in corruption scheme during purchase of jack-up rigs - PGO

Poroshenko urges opposition to balance degree of internal political struggle

Opposition Bloc urges parliament to back Volker-Surkov talks, give up Donbas reintegration bill

Ukrainian parliamentary opposition leader calls for involving U.S. in Normandy format talks

LATEST

Fake poll in Donbas is attempt to force Ukraine into talks with ‘elected’ Russia-led militants

MPs go to work in committees, Rada's next session to take place on Nov 20

Groysman asks Rada to broaden govt's powers to put things in order in the country during 3 months

Chinese company completes feasibility study for Kyiv's fourth subway line construction project

UOC (MP) plans to meet with Poroshenko on Nov 13

Poltorak, British Ambassador discuss cooperation, his visit to London

Turchynov says organizers of illegal elections in Russia-occupied Donbas face criminal liability

Rada passes at first reading bill increasing some excise duties, royalties, environment tax, cutting limit for duty free parcels

Interior Ministry will not allow provocations based on religious views

Austrian FM cancels Russia visit over spy scandal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD