Boiko, Rabinovych sign agreement on creation of Za Zhyttia Opposition Platform

Yuriy Boiko, the co-chairman of the Opposition Bloc political party and parliamentary faction of the same name, and Vadym Rabinovych, an independent parliamentarian, leader of the Za Zhyttia (For Life) Party, have signed an agreement to create Za Zhyttia Opposition Platform.

The signing of the relevant document by politicians took place on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.