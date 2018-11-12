Facts

17:56 12.11.2018

Court arrests Pavlovsky, ex-assistant to MP Palamarchuk, as suspect in Handziuk murder case

3 min read
Court arrests Pavlovsky, ex-assistant to MP Palamarchuk, as suspect in Handziuk murder case

 A court has remanded Ihor Pavlovsky, a former assistant to Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Mykola Palamarchuk, to custody. According to journalists, Pavlovsky is allegedly an intermediary between the organizer of the murder of Kherson activist and advisor to the mayor in Kherson Kateryna Handziuk.

"The court arrested Pavlovsky in the Handziuk case. The SBU detained him on Saturday on the suspicion he was an accomplice," SBU Spokeswoman Olena Hitlianska told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Larysa Sarhan, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), said the court had remanded Pavlovsky to custody without possibility of bail.

"The Handziuk case. On Saturday, Pavlovsky was detained in Kherson. Today [Monday, November 12] the court detained Pavlovsky without bail (Part 3 of Article 27; Paragraphs 4, 6, 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of Ukraine's Criminal Code). The PGO and SBU continue to investigate," Sarhan said on Twitter on Monday.

Part 3 of Article 27 of Ukraine's Criminal Code refers to types of accomplices, and Part 2 of Article 151 to premeditated murder.

As was earlier reported, an unidentified person poured concentrated sulfuric acid over Handziuk in the vicinity of her house in Kherson on July 31. The victim suffered severe chemical burns and had to be taken to the local hospital. Soon she was transferred to a hospital in Kyiv.

Reports appeared on November 4 that Handziuk had died.

Investigators changed the qualification of the attack on the victim to completed crime under Clauses 4, 6, 11 and 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder committed by a group of people, for mercenary motives, with particular cruelty, contract killing).

On November 5, the media liaison office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the investigative actions in the Handziuk case and the criminal proceedings had been transferred to the SBU Security Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, police detained five suspects in the attempted murder of the activist.

In early November, journalists Oksana Denysova and Tetiana Nikolayenko in their Telegram-channel announced the name of a likely intermediary between the customer and the organizer of Handziuk's murder. According to the journalists, Ihor Pavlovsky, an assistant to MP Palamarchuk, who transferred money the contract hit to Serhiy Torbin, suspected of organizing the murder, is allegedly the intermediary.

On November 5, Palamarchuk said that he had nothing to do with the attack on Handziuk. On November 6, Palamarchuk dismissed Pavlovsky as his assistant.

Tags: #court #handziuk
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Leaking information about Handziuk's murder, political PR affect investigation — Prosecutor General

Law enforcement agencies consider Handziuk's murder almost solved — Poroshenko

Those responsible for ordering, committing attack on Handziuk must be brought to justice

Ukraine's Supreme Court to continue hearing Podilsky's appeal of Pukach's conviction on Nov 14

Person suspected in assault on Handziuk to receive life-long sentence if he doesn't name contractor

National Police says materials enough to solve Handziuk murder

Police complete all investigation steps in Handziuk case, hand it over to SBU – Interior ministry

French, Canadian diplomats demand those responsible for Handziuk's death be brought to justice

Ex-chief of Crimea's Appeals Court Chornobuk detained

British Ambassador to Ukraine emphasizes importance of bringing to justice those responsible for killing Handziuk

LATEST

Poroshenko to propose amendments to Constitution to make decentralization inevitable

EU condemns illegitimate elections in Donbas as contrary to intl law, Minsk agreements

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron discuss peacekeepers' introduction to Donbas

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron in Paris discuss Donbas elections - Ukrainian president's press secretary

Poroshenko: No one will recognize Donbas elections results

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Illegal crossing of Ukrainian state border made criminal offence from Nov 10

NATO PA President Jukneviciene calls for non-recognition of 'elections' in uncontrolled Donbas

European Commissioner Hahn notes Ukraine's success in implementing some reforms, but also setback in some spheres

EU considers 'elections' in uncontrolled areas of Donbas illegal, not to recognize them - Mogherini

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD