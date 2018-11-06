Facts

13:01 06.11.2018

Law enforcement agencies consider Handziuk's murder almost solved — Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said that, according to information from law enforcement agencies, the murder of an advisor to the mayor of Kherson, and civic activist Kateryna Handziuk has been solved to a large extent, though not completely.

"The tragic ending was the result of the horrific attack and there could be no other opinion here. And despite too many overly emotional statements… and I want to stress it, according to the information I have been given at my request by members of the law enforcement agencies, this crime has been solved to a large extent. The murderer has been found, [as well as] his assistants who have pleaded guilty, and the organizer has been detained," the president said during a meeting with youths in Kyiv on November 6.

At the same time, Poroshenko said that he does not consider the crime to be solved completely.

Tags: #poroshenko #handziuk
