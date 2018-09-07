Facts

12:06 07.09.2018

SBU proposes NSDC impose sanctions against UC Rusal, Judson Trading Ltd, foreign citizens connected with ruination of ZAlK

Ukraine's SBU Security Service has put a stop to the subversive activity of foreigners attempting to destroy PJSC Zaporizhia-based ZAlK aluminum mill and has proposed Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) impose economic sanctions against Russia's UC (United Company) Rusal, Judson Trading Limited and a number of foreign citizens involved in attempts to destroy the mill.

"Thanks to the thorough work of the SBU, it was possible to stop subversive activities of foreign entities and return ZAlK to the state. Also, the only deposit of blue quartzite in Eurasia has been returned to the plant ... In addition, the SBU has proposed special economic sanctions against Russia's UC Rusal, Judson Trading Limited and foreign citizens involved in the destruction of the plant," the SBU press center said on Thursday.

In addition, SBU investigators under Articles 113, 191, 255 and 364 of Ukraine's Criminal Code have served notices of suspicion to eight perpetrators involved in the attempts to destroy ZAlK, "including UC Rusal executives," the SBU's press service said on Thursday.

The SBU said activities of "Putin-fed oligarchs" were intended to destroy one of the flagmen of Ukraine's metallurgical industrial sector – ZAlK – and are an example of the so-called aggressive "hybrid war" policy against Ukraine.

Article 19 of the Law on Ukraine's National Security stipulates that one of the SBU's tasks to ensure security is counter-intelligence activity to protect the state's economy.

Interfax-Ukraine
