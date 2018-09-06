Facts

19:46 06.09.2018

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

1 min read
Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Checkpoints Kalanchak and Chaplynka (Kherson region, on the administrative border with the occupied Crimea) have temporarily ceased their work in connection with the ecological situation with the Crimean plant Titan; Chonhar is working in the regular mode, Assistant Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Oleh Slobodian has said.

"In order to preserve the life and health of the staff of the State Border Guard Service and citizens living at the administrative border and those following through the checkpoint, in connection with the dangerous environmental situation at the Titan plant in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, a decision was made to suspend the work of Kalanchak and Chaplynka checkpoints. It will be possible to cross the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea only through the Chonhar checkpoint, which is operating in the regular mode," he wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #slobodian #state_border_service
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Russia detains more than 150 ships heading for Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - Slobodian

Ukrainian, Slovak border service chiefs discuss joint border patrols

Some 73 unwanted persons were not allowed to Champions League final in Kyiv

Trucks with more than 30 tonnes of ICRC humanitarian aid enter occupied Donbas

State border guards refuse entry to Ukraine to Surganova, ex-soloist for 'Night Snipers'

UNICEF sends medical supplies to occupied territory of Donbas

Two members of Nord crew manage to leave Ukraine with passports issued by Russian diplomats

ICRC brings over 300 tonnes of food, hygienic items to Donetsk

Bribes for over UAH 1 mln offered to border guard officers in 2017

Since early 2018 over 22,500 people pass biometric control with arrival in Ukraine

LATEST

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

ВР скасувала адмінзбір за деякі реєстраційні дії щодо релігійних організацій

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on investment protection

EU will soon propose candidates for Public Council of HACC's intl. experts – Mingarelli

NSDC to secretly consider urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Azov Sea

Kyivspetstrans to build waste processing plant worth EUR60 mln

Supreme Court closes proceedings on claim filed by MP Vlasenko against Poroshenko on appointment of Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD