Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Checkpoints Kalanchak and Chaplynka (Kherson region, on the administrative border with the occupied Crimea) have temporarily ceased their work in connection with the ecological situation with the Crimean plant Titan; Chonhar is working in the regular mode, Assistant Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Oleh Slobodian has said.

"In order to preserve the life and health of the staff of the State Border Guard Service and citizens living at the administrative border and those following through the checkpoint, in connection with the dangerous environmental situation at the Titan plant in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, a decision was made to suspend the work of Kalanchak and Chaplynka checkpoints. It will be possible to cross the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea only through the Chonhar checkpoint, which is operating in the regular mode," he wrote on Facebook.