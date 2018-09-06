NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

The Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine (NSDC) at its meeting on Thursday supported the initiative of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on the non-renewal of the Treaty on Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation with the Russian Federation for 10 years.

"The NSDC supported the proposal of the Ukrainian president regarding the non-renewal of the Treaty of Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation with the Russian Federation for the next 10 years," the NSDC press service said following the meeting.