Facts

18:59 06.09.2018

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

1 min read
The Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine (NSDC) at its meeting on Thursday supported the initiative of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on the non-renewal of the Treaty on Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation with the Russian Federation for 10 years.

"The NSDC supported the proposal of the Ukrainian president regarding the non-renewal of the Treaty of Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation with the Russian Federation for the next 10 years," the NSDC press service said following the meeting.

