Facts

18:23 06.09.2018

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has said that after a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting on Thursday the Foreign Ministry will be instructed to promptly notify Russia of the termination of their 1997 friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement.

"The NSDC meeting will result in a decision and instruction for the Foreign Ministry to notify Russia accordingly within the shortest possible period of time," Poroshenko said at the meeting, adding that international organizations will be informed separately.

The decision is not spontaneous, but is calibrated and thought-through, the documents signed with Russia have proved futile since 2014, he said.

Tags: #poroshenko #russia #nsdc
