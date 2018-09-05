Facts

18:37 05.09.2018

OSCE promises to discuss possibility of intl investigation into Zakharchenko's death

1 min read
The issue of a possible international investigation into the death of DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko will be discussed in the near future, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group Martin Sajdik has told reporters in Minsk.

"Mr. Gryzlov [representative of the Russian Federation in the TCG Boris Gryzlov] raised this issue, and we decided to discuss it in the near future," Sajdik said.

Commenting on the death of Zakharchenko, the OSCE special representative noted that "any death and especially violent one deserves regret."

"I have always urged and today I urge you to make every possible effort to observe the ceasefire and avoid casualties," he said, adding that "unfortunately, from the very beginning the conflict caused too many victims."

