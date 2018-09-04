Parubiy opens ninth Rada session

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has solemnly opened the work of the ninth session of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of the judicial branch of government, ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign countries are present at the opening of the session, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Some 365 parliamentarians registered.