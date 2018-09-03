Rada to start new session with series of European integration bills – Parubiy

The Verkhovna Rada will begin the ninth session of the eighth convocation with European integration bills, in particular, in the field of intellectual property and national security protection, Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy has said.

"It is proposed for the first plenary week that we consider a number of euro integration bills, in particular, bills on intellectual property. It is proposed that we consider a number of national security issues on Thursday, and I also want to say that we have a large debt on ratifications. I suggest that we will be able to consider these bills not only on Wednesday, but also on Thursday," he said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the faction leaders, committees and parliamentary groups on Monday.

In addition, the speaker of Parliament noted that the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday will begin to consider the draft law on the business ombudsman and finalize it on Thursday.

As it is known, on Tuesday, September 4, the ninth session of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation opens.