Facts

15:49 05.07.2018

Kyiv ready to discuss release of Ukrainians held in Russia at TCG meeting in Minsk

 Kyiv is ready to discuss the release of Ukrainian detainees held in Russia and Donbas at Minsk negotiations, Iryna Gerashchenko, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Speaker and Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, said.

"If Russia chooses to unblock the hostage-release process instead of exchanging letters, we are ready to sit down in Minsk, invite [Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner] Denisova, [Russian Human Rights Commissioner] Moskalkova, the humanitarian subgroup, and the TCG, and unblock the release of hostages," Gerashchenko said.

The TCG will meet in Minsk on July 11.

