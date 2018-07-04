Ukrainian police to continue developing, providing security, gaining confidence

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has congratulated the police on the professional holiday - the Day of the National Police.

"Congratulations on the Day of the National Police of Ukraine! We have something to be proud of - people increasingly trust the police, but the path of changes is far from being over! The police will continue changing, fighting back your safety and counting on the most precious thing that can ever be - your trust!" wrote the Interior Minister on Twitter.

In turn, head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev, congratulating his subordinates on a professional holiday, summed up the results of the three-year activity.

"The National Police of Ukraine marks three years of their establishment: 132,000 policemen; 18,000 of those, who chose the new path and joined us; 12.8 million appeals; 534,000 offenders reported suspicion; 520,000 indictments sent to court; 20,000 criminals on average are brought to justice on a monthly basis," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

Enumerating the achievements and improvements of the National Police, Kniazev noted the creation of new units, new equipment, new international experience, etc.

"But the main thing is saved lives, rendered help and your trust. For three years, our thousands-strong team of the National Police of Ukraine has become stronger, more cohesive and powerful. Happy holiday, dear policemen! I wish you health, inspiration, prosperity, wisdom in decisions and family comfort. Thank you for your service, and society - for their support and faith," the head of the National Police said.

As it was reported, in 2015 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on celebrating the Day of the National Police on August 4, and in April 2018 he signed a decree on the introduction of a new professional holiday - Day of the National Police of Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on July 4.