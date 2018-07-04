Militants continue violating 'bread truce' in Donbas, 17 attacks reported in past day

Over the past day, the militants continued violating the ceasefire regime established in Donbas from July 1 during the harvesting (the so-called "bread truce"), having committed 17 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters has reported.

"Russian-led forces have mounted 17 attacks on Ukrainian troops. No casualties among the Ukrainian troops have been reported over the past day," the press center of JFO said in an update on Facebook as of 07:00 Kyiv time on July 4, 2018.

In the Luhansk sector, the situation was tense near the village of Krymske, where the enemy used cannons of infantry fighting vehicles, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms.

During the last day, the Russian occupation forces were also active near the Svitlodarska Duha bulge, where the Ukrainian positions came under fire from heavy machine guns and small arms near the village of Novozvanivka.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy opened fire from cannons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms at the defenders of the towns of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Katerynivka and Troyitske.

The situation was also tense in the Mariupol sector with the largest number of enemy provocations. The Russian-backed mercenaries opened fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms near the villages of Shyrokyne, Pavlopil, Lebedynske and Pyschevyk. They also used anti-tank guided missiles against the defenders of the village of Vodiane.

"Despite the announced ceasefire, which was supposed to begin on July 1, the Russian occupation forces have mounted two attacks on Ukrainian troops since the start of the day on July 4. In the Luhansk sector, the enemy opened fire from cannons of infantry fighting vehicles and 82mm mortars near Krymske. In the Mariupol sector, the defenders of Vodiane were attacked with the use of rocket grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms," it said.