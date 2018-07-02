Facts

Denisova asks embassies of EU countries to urge Putin to release all Ukrainian political prisoners, incl. Sentsov

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has appealed to the representatives of the embassies of the member states of the European Union with a request to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release all Ukrainian political prisoners.

"We ask you to urge Putin to release all political prisoners, all hostages," Denisova said at a meeting with representatives of the embassies of the EU member states in Kyiv on Monday.

She stressed that the appeal should concern not only Oleh Sentsov, hunger striking in the Russian colony, but all "prisoners of the Kremlin."

