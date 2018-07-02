Facts

15:08 02.07.2018

Kyiv names 23 Russians it wants swapped for Ukrainians convicted, held in Russia, Donbas

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson and Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for Donbas Iryna Gerashchenko has drawn up a list of 23 Russian citizens convicted or arrested in Ukraine, whom Kyiv agrees to turn over to Moscow in exchange for Ukrainian people convicted or held in Russia and in the occupied Donbas.

"I would like to name the names of the Russian citizens - I have relevant permission from the competent institutions to do so - whom we are willing to turn over to Russia in exchange for the liberation of the Ukrainians Sentsov, Kolchenko, Sushchenko, Hryb, Balukh, Panov, and our guys who are being held in the occupied Donbas. For all of them," Gerashchenko told journalists at the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

The list includes Viktor Ageyev, Alexander Baranov, Anatoly Busygin, Alexander Valikhidis, Vyacheslav Vysotsky, Ruslan Gadzhiyev, Valery Gratov, Vladislav Grechin, Oleg Doronin, Sergey Yegorov, Valery Ivanov, Igor Kemakovsky, Olga Kovalis, Vasily Kusakin, Vladislav Makarov, Yevgeny Mefedov, Maxim Odintsov, Alexei Sedin, Denis Sidorov, Maxim Slivka, Pavel Chernykh, Larisa Chubarova, and Yevgeny Shatalov.

"These are Russian citizens who have already been convicted for plotting terrorist attacks in Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, and Ternopil or for participating in military activities in Donbas, or those on whom judicial proceedings are under way," she said.

"I am calling on the Russian Federation: take your people and give the Ukrainians," Gerashchenko said.

Tags: #donbas #russia #ukrainians
