Facts

11:52 30.06.2018

Russia promotes Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for political pressure on EU, expanding corruption schemes

2 min read
Russia promotes Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for political pressure on EU, expanding corruption schemes

The military component is only one of the components of war, which Russia is waging for the sake of restoring its influence on the geopolitical space, which earlier the USSR influenced, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has said.

According to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian parliament, during the international conference devoted to the discussion of international security linked to Russian aggression, he said that the information component of the aggression, as well as economic, humanitarian and energy components, is important

"Twice, in the period of harsh frosts, the Russian Federation cut off gas supply to Ukraine, demanding political influence on the situation in our country," Parubiy said, adding that for Russia gas is a mechanism of political influence and a source of great corruption.

He expressed the conviction that the Kremlin leadership is promoting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for political pressure on the EU, for spreading corruption schemes and for weakening the countries of our region.

According to Parubiy, Ukrainian military experts are convinced that if the Ukrainian gas transportation system is stopped, this will significantly increase the risks of new full-on attacks of the Russian Armed Forces on Ukraine.

Deputy Speaker of the Senate of Poland Adam Bielan, Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Andrian Candu, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Viktoras Pranckietis and Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze participated in the conference held in the United States.

Tags: #parubiy #nord_stream_2 #rada #gas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

Lutsenko in Aug to submit again requests on stripping deputy immunity from 4 MPs

Rada adopts framework law on Ukraine's national security

Several police injured in skirmishes with protesters near Rada

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

Parubiy hopes Rada will pass law on Ukraine's national security on June 21

Parubiy to visit Washington in late June

Speakers of Ukrainian, Georgian and Moldovan parliaments announce establishment of inter-parliamentary assembly of three countries

Parubiy signs law on High Anti-Corruption Court

LATEST

Delegates of Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen outline priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine

Ukraine's Interior ministry to cooperate with California rescuers in sphere of emergency response

Vodafone Ukraine to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in 10 regions from July 1

​​​​​​​National Guard of Ukraine to continue cooperation with Californian colleagues

Poroshenko: peacekeeping mission in Donbas is way to peace, test of Kremlin's genuine intention

PM: results of healthcare reform to be noticeable in two or three years

Denisova to report EU commissioner for human rights, UN, OSCE missions she not permitted to visit all hostages in Russia

Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

Poroshenko grateful to EU leaders for support of Ukraine

EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD