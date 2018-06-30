Russia promotes Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for political pressure on EU, expanding corruption schemes

The military component is only one of the components of war, which Russia is waging for the sake of restoring its influence on the geopolitical space, which earlier the USSR influenced, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has said.

According to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian parliament, during the international conference devoted to the discussion of international security linked to Russian aggression, he said that the information component of the aggression, as well as economic, humanitarian and energy components, is important

"Twice, in the period of harsh frosts, the Russian Federation cut off gas supply to Ukraine, demanding political influence on the situation in our country," Parubiy said, adding that for Russia gas is a mechanism of political influence and a source of great corruption.

He expressed the conviction that the Kremlin leadership is promoting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for political pressure on the EU, for spreading corruption schemes and for weakening the countries of our region.

According to Parubiy, Ukrainian military experts are convinced that if the Ukrainian gas transportation system is stopped, this will significantly increase the risks of new full-on attacks of the Russian Armed Forces on Ukraine.

Deputy Speaker of the Senate of Poland Adam Bielan, Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Andrian Candu, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Viktoras Pranckietis and Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze participated in the conference held in the United States.