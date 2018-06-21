Facts

14:25 21.06.2018

Rada adopts framework law on Ukraine's national security

1 min read
Rada adopts framework law on Ukraine's national security

 The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted at second reading and as a whole the presidential bill (No. 8068) on the national security of Ukraine.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine reporter, 248 people's deputies voted for the law at a plenary meeting of parliament on Thursday.

The document defines the powers of state bodies in the spheres of national security and defense.

According to the law, fundamental national interests are, among other things, the integration of Ukraine into the European space in various spheres, gaining membership in the European Union and NATO.

The law establishes that the country's security and defense sector is subject to democratic civil control.

The Verkhovna Rada may set up a committee whose powers will include control over the activities of special agencies with law enforcement and intelligence functions.

Tags: #national_security #rada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Law on National Security creates new opportunities for military, technical cooperation of Ukraine with its allies, primarily U.S. – Poroshenko

Lutsenko in Aug to submit again requests on stripping deputy immunity from 4 MPs

Several police injured in skirmishes with protesters near Rada

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

Parubiy hopes Rada will pass law on Ukraine's national security on June 21

Rada calls on world community to impose new sanctions against Russia in connection with another sentence on Sushchenko

Rada Regulatory Committee finds Lutsenko's motion on Ponomariov's deputy immunity unmotivated

Rada appoints Doctor of Juridical Science Vasylenko NABU auditor on its quota

Ukrainian parliament adopts law on High Anti-Corruption Court

MPs have considered two thirds of amendments to Anticorruption Court draft law

LATEST

Sentsov is in infirmary, has problems with kidneys, heart

Legislation urgently needed to address information security problems – Turchynov

Lithuania expects from NATO measures to strengthen its presence in Baltic countries – Linkevicius

Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

Denisova asks Justice Ministry to appeal to ECHR due to violation of Sentsov's rights

Illia Kyva: "Social Insurance Fund spends UAH 500 million in a year on IT security"

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

Ukrainian president signs law on organ transplantation

Tymoshenko says she will run for president in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD