Rada adopts framework law on Ukraine's national security

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted at second reading and as a whole the presidential bill (No. 8068) on the national security of Ukraine.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine reporter, 248 people's deputies voted for the law at a plenary meeting of parliament on Thursday.

The document defines the powers of state bodies in the spheres of national security and defense.

According to the law, fundamental national interests are, among other things, the integration of Ukraine into the European space in various spheres, gaining membership in the European Union and NATO.

The law establishes that the country's security and defense sector is subject to democratic civil control.

The Verkhovna Rada may set up a committee whose powers will include control over the activities of special agencies with law enforcement and intelligence functions.