High Anti-Corruption Court to start functioning before start of presidential election campaign – Poroshenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court will start operating before the end of 2018, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I will do everything possible to establish an anti-corruption court before the presidential campaign," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels on Saturday night, the president's website said.

According to him, it is not only about creating conditions for the competition, but also about completing the contest, forming a court and launching it.

The president is not sure whether his initiative to launch the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court will be supported by Ukrainian politicians, but he is sure that it will be supported by the Ukrainian people and international partners.

"And, of course, this initiative will be supported by Ukrainian society. And no doubt, this initiative will be supported by our partners," Poroshenko noted.