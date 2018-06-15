Facts

Tymoshenko proposing creation of 4 platforms of intellectuals to develop strategies

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has suggested creating four platforms of intellectuals in Ukraine to work out a strategy for changes in different spheres.

"After our first forum, I suggest that you create four platforms, where the strongest intellectuals of the country, representatives of professional circles, civil society and various political teams will gather," she said at the all-Ukrainian forum "New Course for Ukraine" in Kyiv on Friday.

According to her, the first platform should work out the way to peace and restore Donbas after de-occupation, as well as support for veterans.

She said the second platform should deal with the preparation of a new Constitution.

"The third platform will be devoted to a new economic strategy. We will bring together well-known economists, financiers and entrepreneurs … to devise … a reliable economic system in Ukraine, in which it will be comfortable to live and work," Tymoshenko said.

Tymoshenko said the fourth platform would be devoted to the creation of a harmonious ecosystem of human life.

