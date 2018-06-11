Facts

10:11 11.06.2018

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko notes very high support for the creation of the Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainian citizens.

"The establishment of the Anti-Corruption Court has unprecedented support among Ukrainians - 87% of the population favors the creation of the court. I am sure that the constitutional changes that I have launched will completely restart the entire judicial system of Ukraine. And we clearly demonstrated the decisiveness of our actions in the fight against corruption!" Poroshenko wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

As reported, on June 7 the Verkhovna Rada approved at the second reading and as a whole presidential bill No. 7440 on the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Tags: #anti_corruption_court #poroshenko
