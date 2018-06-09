Facts

14:40 09.06.2018

Return of Russia to G7 cannot happen unless substantial progress is made in terms of problems with Ukraine – Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that it will be possible to talk about Russia's return to the G7 after significant progress is made in the Ukraine situation.

"We are in agreement that a return of Russia to the G7 cannot happen unless substantial progress is made in terms of the problems with Ukraine," Western media quoted Merkel as saying.

Earlier, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European member countries of the G7 had unanimously opposed the call of the U.S. president to restore Russia in this institution.

Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed on a common position on Russia at the G7 summit in Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was in favor of Russia's return to the G8. He spoke to reporters with this statement before heading to Canada for the G7 summit.

