12:06 11.04.2018

Avdiyivka artillery attack qualified under 'terrorist act' article

 The police have opened a criminal investigation into the militants' artillery attack from heavy armament on apartment buildings in the town of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region under the article "terrorist act."

"Tonight, militants again fired on dwellings in the old part of the town resorting to heavy weapons. The police now received information about two damaged households. Law enforcement officers are working on the site," the National Police Department in Donetsk region reported on Facebook.

According to the police, the artillery attack, which was conducted on the part of the occupied Donetsk, began at 20:00 on Tuesday, April 10, and did not cease until 5:00 on Wednesday, April 11.

"Households, located along Lermontova Street, suffered damage from shells. Windows, doors, fences, roofs of houses were damaged. The windows were broke out by the blast. Fortunately, the residents of the house weren't hurt," the message reads.

The investigative-operative group of the Avdiyivska police station is now in the affected area. It is examining the territory, collecting information about other injuries and assisting civilians.

This fact is qualified under Part 2 of Article 258 "terrorist act" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

