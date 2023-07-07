Single number for all emergencies 112 Service launched in Kyiv

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has fully implemented Service 112 – a single number for all emergencies in Kyiv, the ministry has reported.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs has fully implemented the 112 service in Kyiv – a single number for all emergencies. The 112 call center is already processing incoming information and covering the capital of Ukraine," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a report on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The operators are receiving calls from citizens. Further, the requests are sent to the necessary units, which respond accordingly. "It is important that there are operators who speak sign language, who can communicate with applicants via a video call. To do this, you need to send an SMS message to number 112 and wait for a connection link," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"We promised to launch the service in early July – and kept our word. Our next steps are to scale 112 first in all million-plus cities, and then to the entire territory of the state," the ministry said.