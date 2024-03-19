Economy

20:03 19.03.2024

ATB-Market becomes leader in retail trade with sales of over UAH 181 bln in 2023

1 min read

The revenue of the ten largest retail companies at the end of 2023 reached UAH 457.32 billion, the leader is ATB-Market with UAH 181.09 billion, according to the Opendatabot index.

At the same time, in general, the retail trade segment contributed almost 13% of all-Ukrainian revenue.

The top 10 largest retail operators also included Silpo-Food (UAH 84.73 billion), Fora (also includes Fozzy Group, UAH 29.49 billion), West Petrol Market (manages the WOG network, UAH 27.69 billion), Comfy Trade (Comfy, UAH 27.63 billion), Metro (UAH 25.55 billion), Rozetka (UAH 25.46 billion), RUSH (EVA and online store EVA.UA, UAH 21 billion), Omega (Varus, UAH 17.51 billion), Foodcom (Velyka Kyshenia, UAH 17.16 billion).

The Opendatabot index of the best enterprises is published annually. This is an analytical tool that allows assessing the real situation and geography of Ukrainian business. The index is based on data from government registers, Opendatabot registers, company financial statements, information on connections with the Russian Federation, sanctions lists and other Opendatabot analytical tools. When compiling it in 2024, both financial indicators (company financial statements for 2023) and the business reputation of businesses were taken into account.

Tags: #atb

