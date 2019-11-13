Economy

12:55 13.11.2019

Goods turnover in ATB supermarket chain reaches UAH 86.3 bln in Jan-Sept

Goods turnover in ATB supermarket chain reaches UAH 86.3 bln in Jan-Sept

ATB-Market LLC (Dnipro), owning the discount shop chain in Ukraine and part of the ATB Corporation, in January-September 2019 increased goods turnover to UAH 86.3 billion, which is 17.2% of total goods turnover of Ukrainian retail enterprises, the press service of the company said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the increase in the total turnover of the corporation is linked, in particular, to the expansion of the network (up to 1,030 stores in Ukraine), experimental updating of the ATB store format and the availability of modern logistics infrastructure.

According to the company, in January-September, the average receipt for ATB stores increased by 14.9% or UAH 13.46 compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to UAH 103.90. At the same time, an increase in the share of goods in the middle price segment is seen in the total turnover.

The share of private labels (De Luxe Foods & Goods Selected, Spetszakaz ATB, Svoya Linia, Rozumny Vybir) of the network's turnover in January-September 2019 amounted to 17.5% (taking into account own imports – 20.6%), which is 15.8% (18.1%) more than in January-September 2018.

As reported, according to the results of 2018, the turnover of the ATB chain amounted to UAH 103.9 billion.

The retail chain of ATB-Market was founded in 1993.

