Facts

12:34 14.10.2021

Some crewmembers of warship damaged on Oct 13 delivered to permanent base, ship towed to Odesa

Some crewmembers of the Ukrainian Navy ship damaged the day before in the Black Sea (on October 13) was delivered to the point of permanent deployment. The rest of the team and the military involved are stabilizing the ship, which is being towed to Odesa, according to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 8.30 on October 14, 2021, personnel not involved in damage control measures were delivered to the point of permanent deployment. Servicemen feel good," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a message on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The Armed Forces said that the personnel of the emergency rescue squad of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are additionally involved.

"Now the ship is being towed to the basing point in Odesa, accompanied by ships and boats of the Ukrainian Navy and the state-owned enterprise Marine Search and Rescue Service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 13, a ship of the Ukrainian national fleet suffered damage in the Black Sea because of poor weather.

According to the military, the Ukrainian Navy has launched a rescue operation, interaction with the state-owned enterprise Marine Search and Rescue Service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the State Emergency Service began. The rescue operation involved eight ships and boats and four aircraft.

