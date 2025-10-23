Interfax-Ukraine
Ukraine invited to join OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials – Kachka

Ukraine has been invited to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials, announced Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

"This is the decision of the OECD Working Group on Combating Bribery today. Forty-six countries that are OECD members or are joining the organization are parties to the convention. Under the convention, they evaluate their own anti-corruption policies—therefore, the evaluation standards are the highest," Kachka wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the invitation to this convention is a real recognition of the progress of Ukrainian anti-corruption policy, as it is one of the most effective international anti-corruption agreements.

"It has a clear focus—bribery of foreign public officials in international business—and does not cover all forms of corruption. It does not extend to domestic corruption, bribery in the private sector, or political corruption. However, it does have a rigorous monitoring mechanism. The OECD Working Group on Bribery conducts multi-stage reviews that are detailed, public, and provide for further action," the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

Kachka emphasized that the assessment will be very useful for EU accession negotiations, and perhaps even decisive.

As reported, on October 9, the Cabinet of Ministers approved draft letters to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) requesting accession to the Recommendations on Electronic Authentication and Competition Assessment.

