Press Conferences

16:16 19.03.2019

Energy market regulator completes first inspections of regional gas suppliers, companies preparing objections

2 min read

KYIV. March 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The gas distribution pipeline operators where the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) completed inspections regarding bringing the volumes of consumed gas to standard conditions, in particular, Vinnytsiagaz, Volyngaz and Kyivoblgaz, are preparing objections to the respective inspection certificates of the regulator, representatives of regional and city gas supply companies said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The inspection certificate of the NCER was signed with objections, and our objections to all the issue raised by the commission will be submitted within five days before March 21 according to legislation," Technical Director of PJSC Vinnytsiagaz Volodymyr Bilash said.

Commenting on the situation around bringing gas volumes to standard conditions, as well as the reasons why it was necessary to apply this methodology directly when billing consumers, the gas distribution pipeline operators said that the current gas distribution tariffs were approved in 2016 and have not been revised since then. In accordance with this, at present, the price of gas purchased for production and technological losses, provided for in the tariff, is almost 50% lower than the market price – UAH 5,700 for 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT).

In turn, Head of the Gas Market Association of Ukraine Denys Senektutov said that the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, approving resolution (No. 847) in 2016 on the establishment of volumes of gas purchased for production and technological losses for gas distribution pipeline operators, did not take into account the procedure for bringing gas volumes to standard conditions. In this regard, the statement that gas distribution pipeline operators actually receive double pay from the consumer is not true, Senektutov said.

According to the website of the commission, draft regulations of the regulator on violation of licensing conditions by the regional and city gas supply companies (in particular, failure to comply with the regulator's decisions to ban bringing gas consumption to standard conditions) and on imposing a fine on them will be discussed at a meeting of the commission scheduled for March 22.

Tags: #gas #suppliers #regulator #regional
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 14.03.2019
Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

09:53 12.03.2019
Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

15:04 06.03.2019
Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

Ukraine to hold tender to develop Black Sea shelf section under PSA under proposal of U.S. Frontera

17:07 05.03.2019
Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

09:48 05.03.2019
Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

15:46 04.03.2019
Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

17:53 28.02.2019
Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

14:22 22.02.2019
Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

14:20 18.02.2019
Ukraine cuts gas stocks by 40% since start of heating season

Ukraine cuts gas stocks by 40% since start of heating season

11:16 18.02.2019
Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

112.Ukraine, NewsOne will hold exit poll with SORA Institute, Social Monitoring for presidential elections

DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

Violation of intellectual property rights by Ukrainian pharma producers results in disengagement of foreign investors – expert

Ukrsadvinprom urges to adapt state-funded program on building fruit refrigerators to berry farms

Odesa Port-Side Plant cannot start operations as has no confirmation of gas volumes distribution by Ukrtransgaz

About 90% of IDPs ready to take part in presidential elections

National Corps intending to conduct next rally against corruption in defense sector without party emblems – MP Biletsky

Reanimation Package of Reforms founding organizations to form alliance, not to enter power

Murayev to lead united party of Opposition Bloc and Nashi Party in parliamentary elections

Opposition Bloc, Nashi Party to merge – Murayev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD