Ukrainian scouts handed over the Bethlehem Fire to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

“The Peace Light of Bethlehem is special this year. This is a symbol of the fact that we are not afraid of anyone and will stand for victory, each in one’s place. After me, the fire will be on the frontline - it will give energy to our warriors who defend Ukraine. It is needed there more than anything else,“ Zelensky said on Telegram.