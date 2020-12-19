Facts

Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with representatives of scout organizations and received the Bethlehem Fire from their hands, the press service of the head of state said.

Members of the National Organization of Scouts of Ukraine and the Association of Guides of Ukraine congratulated the President and his wife and thanked for the opportunity to meet.

Zelensky congratulated all the scouts and their families on the upcoming holidays and wished peace.

"I especially liked your words that morning always comes after dark. Therefore, we wish all of you and every Ukrainian next year a constant feeling of a bright, warm, important morning for all of us," the president said.

Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky talked and took pictures with the participants of the meeting, and the scouts were also presented with gifts.

