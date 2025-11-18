Standard One presents new apartment building S1 Pozniaky in Kyiv

The developer Standard One announced the launch of a new investment and residential project in Kyiv, an apartment building on the left bank of the Dnipro S1 Pozniaky with 756 apartments, the company's press service reported.

"S1 Pozniaky is our largest and newest project to date. We are expanding our network of rental buildings and reaching a new scale in Kyiv," said Nadia Rybakova, Standard One's Commercial Director.

She noted that the project is based on the build-to-rent model, which has operated in the network's first building, S1 VDNG, for many years. The building is designed with liquidity in mind. Most of the apartments are compact studios, which are in the highest demand on the rental market.

The project is expected to be profitable at a rate of 8-12% per year in dollars, and the capitalization potential during the 2–3-year construction period is up to 40% in foreign currency.

The S1 Pozniaky complex is located in the Pozniaky microdistrict of Darnytsky district in Kyiv. The 24-floor building has 7,000 sq m of commercial space on the first two floors and 756 apartments for rent from the third to the 24th floor. Approximately 80% of the apartments are one-room; most are studios with an area of 35 sq m.

The apartments are being built with a white box approach and will be ready for furnishing and rental after the keys are handed over. S1 Property, the internal company that manages income-generating properties, takes on all operational obligations, such as cleaning, renovating, installing equipment, finding tenants, signing contracts, monitoring the condition of the apartments, and handling administration. Everything is managed through a single service.

The building has a generator to provide electricity if necessary, as well as its own rooftop boiler room to provide water and heat. In the event of a blackout, the building will remain completely autonomous for two days. There is guest parking for 360 cars. The complex is equipped with a shelter, an access control system, a video surveillance system, and physical security.

The nearest metro station, Pozniaky, is a 2-3 minute walk away. Nearby is Lake Sribny Kil, which has walking areas, a park, an embankment, and sports grounds. Within a few minutes' radius are schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, cafés, and all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life.

The lobby, which spans about 500 sq m, features coworking spaces, lounges, and a private cinema. There are several community spaces in different formats, as well as a gym and spaces for fitness, Pilates, yoga, and TRX. There is also a laundry room equipped for household needs.

Commercial spaces are designated for a supermarket, coffee shop, pizzeria, pharmacy, dental office, and offices.

Standard One (S1) is a full-cycle development company that has been developing income-generating (build-to-rent) real estate in Kyiv since 2016.